National League - Play-offs
HartlepoolHartlepool United3BromleyBromley2

Hartlepool 3-2 Bromley: Rhys Oates scores twice for Pools in National League play-offs

National League

Rhys Oates in action for Hartlepool
Rhys Oates has now scored 17 goals in 38 National League appearances this season

Rhys Oates scored twice as Hartlepool saw off Bromley with a three-goal burst in seven first-half minutes to make the National League play-off semi-finals.

Oates ran on to a long ball and flicked the opener past keeper Mark Cousins.

And, after teeing up Luke Armstrong to calmly strike number two, Oates fired home a third from 18 yards.

Substitute James Alabi's header gave Bromley hope, and Byron Webster made it 3-2 in injury time, but Pools held on to set up a semi-final with Stockport.

Alabi made it 3-1 within three minutes of the restart, the half-time substitute heading home after a well-worked short corner.

But despite a much-improved second half and fellow half-time sub Webster's clever stoppage-time flick from Chris Bush's long throw, Pools were always in control following an impressive first-half display led by front duo Oates and Armstrong.

Oates showed both strength and guile for the first goal and did so again to cut the ball back for Armstrong, who showed good touch before placing the second into the top corner.

The visitors trailed 3-0 when Oates found the bottom corner with a measured strike from the edge of the box after some neat interplay.

But Bromley could not build on Alabi's neat header with chances at a premium in the second period.

Oates almost had a hat-trick but dragged a shot wide of the near post, while at the other end Billy Bingham's deflected shot went narrowly wide.

Webster did make it 3-2 in the 93rd minute but Pools held on in a frantic final minute and will travel to Stockport on 13 June.

Line-ups

Hartlepool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13James
  • 23Sterry
  • 5Odusina
  • 8Featherstone
  • 15Johnson
  • 4Liddle
  • 3FergusonSubstituted forDonaldsonat 83'minutes
  • 14HolohanSubstituted forFrancis-Angolat 80'minutes
  • 6Shelton
  • 29Armstrong
  • 11OatesBooked at 86minsSubstituted forElliottat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Donaldson
  • 21Ravas
  • 26Francis-Angol
  • 27Elliott
  • 28Saunders

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Cousins
  • 2Kizzi
  • 26MitchellBooked at 81mins
  • 20ArthursBooked at 54mins
  • 3FoxSubstituted forAlabiat 46'minutes
  • 5Bush
  • 4BinghamBooked at 3mins
  • 24Bridge
  • 18WilliamsonSubstituted forWebsterat 46'minutes
  • 19ForsterSubstituted forCampbellat 69'minutes
  • 9Cheek

Substitutes

  • 8Raymond
  • 10Alabi
  • 16Trotter
  • 17Webster
  • 27Campbell
Referee:
Lewis Smith

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hartlepool United 3, Bromley 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 3, Bromley 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Hartlepool United 3, Bromley 2. Byron Webster (Bromley).

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Hartlepool United. Daniel Elliott replaces Rhys Oates.

  5. Booking

    Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Hartlepool United. Ryan Donaldson replaces David Ferguson.

  7. Booking

    Alex Mitchell (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Hartlepool United. Zaine Francis-Angol replaces Gavan Holohan.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Bromley. Tate Campbell replaces Harry Forster.

  10. Booking

    Jude Arthurs (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Hartlepool United 3, Bromley 1. James Alabi (Bromley).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Bromley. James Alabi replaces Charlie Fox.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Bromley. Byron Webster replaces Ben Williamson.

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins Hartlepool United 3, Bromley 0.

  15. Half Time

    First Half ends, Hartlepool United 3, Bromley 0.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Hartlepool United 3, Bromley 0. Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Hartlepool United 2, Bromley 0. Luke Armstrong (Hartlepool United).

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Bromley 0. Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United).

  19. Booking

    Billy Bingham (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United42259872363684
2Torquay422311868392980
3Stockport422114769323777
4Hartlepool4222101066432376
5Notts County4220101262412170
6Chesterfield422161560431769
7Bromley4219121163531069
8Wrexham4219111264432168
9Eastleigh421812124940966
10Halifax42198156354965
11Solihull Moors421971658481064
12Dag & Red42179165348560
13Maidenhead United421511166260256
14Boreham Wood421316135248455
15Aldershot42157205966-752
16Yeovil42157205868-1052
17Altrincham421211194660-1447
18Weymouth42116254571-2639
19Wealdstone42107254999-5037
20Woking4289254269-2733
21King's Lynn42710255098-4831
22Barnet4287273788-5131
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

