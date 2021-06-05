Teenager Billy Gilmour could make his first Scotland start after appearing as a late substitute against the Netherlands

International friendly: Luxembourg v Scotland Venue: Stade Josy Barthel Date: Sunday, 6 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland go into Sunday's friendly in Luxembourg with a "relaxed confidence", says Steve Clarke as the manager finalises his plans for Euro 2020.

Clarke aims to build on Wednesday's 2-2 draw with the Netherlands as the squad prepare for their first major tournament since 1998.

"We won't get carried away," he said.

"The lads are pleased with their performance against the Dutch and I'm pleased, so on to the next game and hopefully we get similar."

Having twice led against the Netherlands in Portugal, Clarke added: "You have to go into these matches against the top teams with a belief you can get something. We did that the other night and it's a mindset we have to take into the tournament for three tough games against difficult opponents. We have to relish the challenge.

"International experience helps, getting used to playing these matches, getting used to being successful. Not losing is really important and the recent run we've been on is decent. We want to continue that into the tournament."

Scotland kick off the delayed European Championship against the Czech Republic on 14 June, with England and Croatia the other Group D opponents.

Team news

David Marshall, John McGinn, Grant Hanley, Che Adams, Stephen O'Donnell and Nathan Patterson are all available, having missed Wednesday's game as a precaution after John Fleck tested positive for Covid-19.

Fleck continues to isolate at the squad's training camp in Spain but midfielders Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour are in contention for starts after joining up with their team-mates on Wednesday.

Chelsea teenager Gilmour was a late substitute against the Netherlands, making his debut before taking part in a training session.

That leaves fellow 19-year-old Patterson as the only uncapped player in Clarke's squad.

"I'll look at one or two different things," explained Clarke. "We'll try to get some minutes into certain players, maybe look at one or two combinations that might stand us in good stead going into the tournament. I've got a few things to think about overnight, but it'll be a good team that's on the pitch."

How good are Luxembourg?

Ranked 96th in the world, Luxembourg are an improving team, who recently stunned the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup qualifier in Dublin.

Norway needed a last-minute goal to beat Luc Holtz's team 1-0 on Wednesday.

Dynamo Kiev striker Gerson Rodrigues scored the only goal against the Irish and shot Luxembourg into the lead against Portugal a few days later before they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat.

Defender Enes Mahmutovic and midfielder Olivier Thill also play in the Ukrainian Premier League, while centre-half Maxime Chanot is in the MLS with New York City, midfielder Christopher Martins is at Swiss side Young Boys and captain Laurent Jans has top-flight experience in Belgium, France and the Netherlands.

"You have to respect all opponents in the same way and we have to look to reach our level of performance," said Clarke. "If we can reach that level, I believe we can get results against most teams.

"I thought our [World Cup qualifying] games in March were good, if maybe not the points total we wanted.

"The confidence got a big boost when we qualified for the tournament. You can see that in the camp, with the attitude of the players. They know they've done well to get were they are and they want to do better. That's a great combination."

Scotland's most recent meeting with Luxembourg came in 2012, with Jordan Rhodes scoring twice in a 2-1 friendly win.

Billy Stark was in interim charge for that friendly and Norwich captain Hanley was the only player in the current squad to feature.

Match stats