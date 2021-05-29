Last updated on .From the section European Football

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta hailed a "special, special day" as Chelsea beat Premier League winners Manchester City to win the Champions League.

German forward Kai Havertz scored the only goal in the first half in Porto to give the Blues their second triumph in the competition after success in 2012.

City had been looking for a quadruple earlier this season but were beaten in the FA Cup semi-finals by Chelsea.

Azpilicueta said winning the Champions League was "amazing".

He told BT Sport: "[Kai Havertz] was so calm. Not only that. He runs like crazy. That's why he deserves this.

"I came here in 2012 after that Champions League win. I wanted to repeat that Champions League success. It is amazing. My family are here. It is a special, special day."

Havertz has endured a difficult time at Stamford Bridge since joining in the summer from Bayer Leverkusen, struggling with his form as well as his fitness after contracting Covid-19.

"I've waited 15 years for this moment and now it's here," said the match winner.

'A dream come true'

England international left-back Ben Chilwell is another who was signed by former manager Frank Lampard last summer.

The former Leicester player suffered heartbreak in the FA Cup final against his old side when he saw an injury-time goal disallowed as the Foxes went on to lift the trophy.

Chilwell said: "We fought so hard today. We knew it would be a tough game. In the second half we fought for our lives to get to this moment, to have this feeling. This is what I came to Chelsea for. It's a dream come true.

"The key was to get tight and be aggressive. I was getting tired as the game went on but when the Champions League is up for grabs, you don't really tire.

"Everyone defended for their lives. We've won the Champions League so I wouldn't even care how we played."

