National League - Play-offs
Notts CountyNotts County16:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
Venue: Meadow Lane

Notts County v Chesterfield

Match details to follow.

Saturday 5th June 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United42259872363684
2Torquay422311868392980
3Stockport422114769323777
4Hartlepool4222101066432376
5Notts County4220101262412170
6Chesterfield422161560431769
7Bromley4219121163531069
8Wrexham4219111264432168
9Eastleigh421812124940966
10Halifax42198156354965
11Solihull Moors421971658481064
12Dag & Red42179165348560
13Maidenhead United421511166260256
14Boreham Wood421316135248455
15Aldershot42157205966-752
16Yeovil42157205868-1052
17Altrincham421211194660-1447
18Weymouth42116254571-2639
19Wealdstone42107254999-5037
20Woking4289254269-2733
21King's Lynn42710255098-4831
22Barnet4287273788-5131
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

