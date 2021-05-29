Last updated on .From the section Irish

Danny Purkis gives Glenavon an early lead at Mourneview Park.

Glenavon booked their place against Larne in Tuesday's European play-off semi-finals with a 1-1 draw against Dungannon Swifts at Mourneview Park.

Daniel Purkis took advantage of some poor Dungannon defending to slide past Roy Carroll in the first minute.

Ben Gallagher levelled before half-time and the hosts spurned a number of chances to secure a comfortable win.

The Lurgan Blues finish seventh, with Ballymena United one point behind after a 4-2 victory over Portadown.

The Ports took the lead in the second minute when Conor Keeley's attempted clearance came off the back of Ruairi Croskery.

Shay McCartan equalised on 14 with his 20th goal of the season - a free header from Ryan Waide's left-wing cross.

The visitors regained their lead as Sam Warde drilled a low free-kick through a crowded penalty area and into the bottom corner in the 20th minute.

Six minutes before the interval Trai Hume restored parity with a well-struck left-foot effort, then midway into the second half Keeley edged Ballymena in front with a stunning 25-yard drive.

Ryan Harpur ensured the three points with a header from another Waide left-wing delivery.

