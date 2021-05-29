Last updated on .From the section Dumbarton

Dumbarton defeated Stranraer 1-0 on aggregate in the League 1 play-off semi-final

Stevie Farrell has left his role as Stranraer manager to take charge of Dumbarton in Scottish League 1.

The former Dumbarton assistant spent four-and-a-half years at Stair Park, leading the club to fourth in League 2 this season before defeat in the play-offs to his new employers.

The 28-year-old replaces Jim Duffy, who stepped down at Sons after securing safety following a ninth-place finish.

He joins on a two-year deal and brings assistant Frank McKeown from Stranraer.

Dumbarton chairman John Steele says Farrell was the "outstanding candidate" for the job, adding: "He knows the club from his previous time here and is very highly thought of as a manager."