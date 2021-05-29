Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Czech Republic banner are already in place at the Oriam

The Czech Republic have decided to base themselves in Prague instead of Edinburgh for the Euro 2020 finals, blaming Covid-19 rules in Scotland.

They had booked Scotland's national training centre at Oriam for the duration of the competition.

That had forced group opponents and hosts Scotland to base themselves in Middlesbrough.

But the Czechs have now announced: "We will fly to each of our group stage matches separately."

They begin their finals campaign against Scotland at Hampden Park on 14 June before facing Croatia in Glasgow four days later, then travel to take on England at Wembley on 22 June.

"The Czech national team will spend the whole Uefa Euro 2020 tournament in Prague instead of the basecamp in Edinburgh as it was planned originally," they said. "It's all due to the Covid-19 restrictions and rules in Scotland.

"One positively tested member of the team would mean quarantine for the whole team as Scotland's restrictions say right now."

The Czechs suggest Scotland's rules conflict with "Uefa return to play protocols".

They say they have yet to negotiate new accommodation, training pitch and other logistics in their homeland.

Scotland decided to base themselves in Middlesbrough because the Czechs had already booked Oriam before Steve Clarke's side secured late qualification through November's play-off win over Serbia.

The Scottish FA is unlikely to decide to scrap its six months of preparations at its squad's base camp in Middlesbrough with only a week to go before they are scheduled to move in.