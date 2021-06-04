Gareth Bale: Wales captain excited for 'amazing' return of fans for Albania game

International friendly: Wales v Albania Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Saturday, 5 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text and score updates

Wales will play in front of their home fans for the first time since November 2019 when they host Albania in their final friendly before Euro 2020.

There will be up to 6,500 at Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday for one of the Welsh Government's pilot events for the safe return of spectators.

On Monday Wales fly to Baku, where they face Switzerland in their opening Euro 2020 match on 12 June.

"It's a shame we can't get more in," said interim Wales manager Robert Page.

"The last game before we go off to Baku, it would have been lovely to get a full house there or more than what we have been allowed. It is what it is, we can't control that.

"We will show our appreciation at the end of the game absolutely and we look forward to welcoming our supporters back into watching the games."

This is Wales' second friendly in preparation for Euro 2020, following Wednesday's 3-0 defeat against world champions France in Nice.

The last time Wales played in front of their supporters was a 2-0 win over Hungary at a packed Cardiff City Stadium in November 2019, a victory which sealed qualification for this summer's delayed European Championship.

Since the coronavirus pandemic struck early in 2020, football matches have been predominantly played behind closed doors, though limited crowds have returned recently as restrictions began to be eased.

During the time that has passed since Wales' last game with a home crowd, it has also become commonplace for players, staff and officials to kneel before kick off to show their support for the fight for equality and demonstrate their opposition to racism.

When supporters returned to club games at the end of the 2020-21 season, some jeered players while they were taking the knee and the same thing happened before England's friendly with Austria on Wednesday.

Boos circulated around Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium before kick-off but were drowned out by applause from other supporters.

England manager Gareth Southgate condemned those who jeered, and Page hopes there will be no repeat at Cardiff City Stadium.

"We would like our supporters to back us but no concerns whatsoever [about booing]," said Page.

"We have had a meeting as a group of players and we still think this [kneeling] is the right thing to do.

"We are going to do whatever we can to raise awareness and continue with the message.

"The players are happy to do it, I am happy to do it, the staff are happy to do it and I'd like the supporters to join along and back us on that as well."

Team news

Neco Williams was sent off just 25 minutes into Wales' friendly against France

Wales will be without Neco Williams against Albania following the Liverpool full-back's red card during Wednesday's friendly defeat in France.

The 20-year-old was sent off after referee Luis Godinho had consulted with the video assistant referee (VAR), deciding his handball had illegally impeded a goal-bound effort from Karim Benzema.

Page confirmed there were "no grounds for an appeal" against the dismissal and that Williams would be suspended for the game against Albania but available to face Switzerland.

"We looked into it straight away and even as late as 10 o'clock last night I was still having a meeting about it. But unfortunately there were no grounds to appeal," said Page.

"We miss him for tomorrow, it's unbelievable. It is what it is and we have to get on with it."

The Football of Association of Wales has decided VAR will not be in use at Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

"It is down to the local FA and we will not be having VAR, no, we don't think it is necessary," said Page.

"We are disappointed with the result of it the other night, it is a young player who needed minutes and because of that now we can't."

The match against Switzerland is Wales' priority, and Page plans to rotate his squad against Albania to ensure players are fit for their Euro 2020 opener next Saturday.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Tottenham defender Ben Davies have been working their way back to full fitness and, after appearing as second-half substitutes against France, they could feature again against Albania.

"It's all about the first game [against Switzerland] so we have one eye on that," said Page.

"There was a plan put in place when we first met up on camp with regards to what we want, who we want may be for the fist game and work backwards from that, what minutes we need to play them in the two friendlies to give us the best chance of getting them involved in that first game.

"Of course we have an idea of how we want to go about it [team selection for Switzerland] and get our best players on the pitch. I would not read too much into tomorrow."