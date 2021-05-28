Chris Brunt captained West Brom to promotion in his final game for the club

Former Northern Ireland and West Brom midfielder Chris Brunt has announced his retirement from football.

The 36-year-old played 421 games for West Brom, scoring 48 goals and featuring in a club-record 269 Premier League fixtures.

Brunt, who also played as a left back, retired from international duty in 2018 after winning 65 caps.

"I feel so privileged to have enjoyed the career I have had," said Brunt.

"As a young boy growing up in Belfast it was always my dream to be a professional football player and I'm so grateful I've been able to live out that dream for the best part of 20 years."

After coming through Middlesbrough's academy, Brunt made his first-team breakthrough with Sheffield Wednesday in 2004 and made more than 130 appearances for the club.

However it was a move to West Brom in 2007 where Brunt would settle for 13 years, and he helped the club win promotion to the Premier League before being appointed captain in 2011.

After a number of injuries, he captained the side in his final game for the club in June 2020 as West Brom earned promotion back to the top flight. He departed the Hawthorns in September for Bristol City on a one-year deal, however he left the club in January after a calf injury which ended his season.

Brunt returned to West Brom in March to take up a coaching role with the club's academy.

He made his Northern Ireland debut against Switzerland in 2004 and played a key role in Michael O'Neill's men reaching the Euro 2016 finals.

However he missed out on the tournament with a serious knee injury and he retired from international football after NI's World Cup play-off defeat by Switzerland in 2018.

'It's been a pleasure'

Brunt released a statement after announcing his retirement and said he would like to "thank everyone who has helped me along the way".

"The time has come for me to officially hang up my boots and retire from a game that has given me so much since I first kicked a ball back in Belfast in the late 80s," he said.

"The last couple of seasons have been difficult due to a lack of playing time, and unfortunately, injuries. I've also had the opportunity to begin a coaching role at the club I hold dearest, so now feels like the right time to retire.

"I'd like to thank all my coaches, staff and teammates from Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, West Bromwich Albion, Bristol City and Northern Ireland, for helping me along the way. I've appreciated all the support and I've enjoyed every minute of it (well, nearly every minute!).

In the future I look forward to focusing on my coaching role with Albion's academy - but away from football it's time for me to also enjoy some long-overdue free time with my family, who have supported me unconditionally throughout my career."