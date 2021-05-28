Last updated on .From the section Falkirk

Paul Sheerin (left) had interim manager at Pittodrie this season

Aberdeen coach Paul Sheerin has been appointed as manager of Scottish League 1 club Falkirk.

The 46-year-old had a spell as caretaker manager before the arrival of Stephen Glass as Derek McInnes' replacement at the top-flight club.

Falkirk had ended the season under sporting director Gary Holt after the exit of David McCracken and Lee Miller.

Sheerin wants the Bairns to "put the disappointment of the last few seasons behind us" and win the title next term.

Falkirk slipped from first to fifth place and missed out on the promotion play-offs in the final weeks of the season.

"I've been impressed with the board's vision for the club and also the fantastic infrastructure at the Falkirk Stadium, both in terms of facilities and the expertise of the staff," Sheerin told the club website.

"The only way out of League 1 is a combination of hard-work and attacking football that I know I can deliver here. The players we have lined-up for this season are of a quality that I believe can win us this league."

Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle, St Johnstone and Arbroath midfielder Sheerin had been on the coaching staff with Aberdeen for seven years.

However, he previously had a four-year spell as player-manager of Arbroath, leading them to the Third Division title - their first title in their 133-year history - in his first season.

Outgoing Alloa Athletic manager Peter Grant had been linked with the job at Falkirk Stadium but was appointed as Dunfermline Athletic's new boss shortly before Sheerin was confirmed in post.

Chairman Gary Deans said "well over 100 candidates" were scrutinised.