Last updated on .From the section European Football

Champions League final will be good advert for football - Pep Guardiola

Champions League final: Manchester City v Chelsea Date: Saturday, 29 May. Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Venue: Estadio do Dragao, Porto. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live with build-up from 18:00; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Manchester City will be a "completely different beast" to the side beaten twice by Chelsea in the past few weeks when the two meet in the Champions League final, says Jermaine Jenas.

Chelsea have defeated Premier League champions City in the FA Cup and the league in the past six weeks.

The two clubs meet in Porto, Portugal on Saturday for the title of champions of Europe.

"I don't think Chelsea can take much from those games," said Jenas.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea overcame City 1-0 in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on 17 April before coming from behind to beat Pep Guardiola's side 2-1 at Etihad Stadium on 8 May.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's The Friday Football Social, former Tottenham and England midfielder Jenas said those defeats would not be weighing heavily on City's minds.

"In the semi-final, City had Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Ferran Torres up top," he added. "All three didn't get a kick. They were terrible really.

"It was such a different make-up compared to what Chelsea are going to come up against on Saturday.

"This City team is a juggernaut. This is a completely different beast Chelsea are coming up against."

Champions League final: Chelsea arrive as 'strong group' - Thomas Tuchel

Former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton, speaking on the same show, said he feared for his old club.

"Whether the last two Chelsea victories will have any psychological impact on City, I don't see it that way," he added.

"City played their 'B' team - not their strongest team - in those games.

"They will come into this full of confidence - they've had a brilliant Premier League season and finished well above Chelsea, who have improved under Thomas Tuchel.

"But if City put out their strongest team I think Chelsea are in big trouble."