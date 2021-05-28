Last updated on .From the section Everton

James Rodriguez is a two-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid

Everton midfielder James Rodriguez says he is filled with "great disappointment" after being left out of Colombia's squad for the Copa America.

Rodriguez will also miss two World Cup qualifiers after the Colombian Football Federation said the player was "not at the optimum level of competition".

Rodriguez, 29, said he was surprised at the statement.

"Not having the confidence of the technical staff causes me a huge sadness," he said.

Rodriguez joined Everton from Real Madrid last September but injuries limited him to 23 Premier League appearances in 2020-21.

He missed his club's last two games of the season - a 1-0 home win over Wolves and a 5-0 defeat at champions Manchester City.

Rodriguez, however, said that while he might not be at full fitness for the World Cup qualifier against Peru on 4 June, he would be fit to face Argentina in another qualifier five days later.

The Copa America takes place between 13 June and 10 July. Colombia have been removed as co-hosts with Argentina because of civil unrest.