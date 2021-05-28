Last updated on .From the section Coventry

The Sky Blues will return to play at the Ricoh Arena in August after two seasons playing in Birmingham at St Andrew's

Coventry City's transfer embargo has been lifted by the English Football League.

The Championship club's accounts for the financial year ending on 31 May, 2020 were submitted on Thursday, in line with the Government's extension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sky Blues had been placed under embargo because the accounts were not filed by February as per EFL rules.

Coventry were one of a number of clubs who used the extension.

At the time Sky Blues chief executive Dave Boddy said transfer embargoes imposed on some Championship clubs for opting to follow Covid-related government guidelines were "ridiculous".