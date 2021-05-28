Mikel San Jose: Birmingham City defender leaves by mutual consent
Last updated on .From the section Birmingham
Birmingham City have agreed to cancel Mikel San Jose's contract a year early by mutual consent.
The 31-year-old former Athletic Bilbao defender or midfielder, joined Blues on a two-year deal in the summer of 2020 and made 28 appearances last season.
San Jose said: "This was not an easy decision. Although it was a difficult season for the team, I loved my time."
Head coach Lee Bowyer said there was no point in keeping a player who asked to leave and "is going to be unhappy".
"Since I walked through the door he's worked hard in training and when he played, he has done well," Bowyer added.
"He helped us stay in the division, so I want to thank him for his efforts and wish him the best for the future."