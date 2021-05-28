Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Stephen O'Donnell (right) believes Steve Clarke's men have what it takes to reach the last 16

Scotland have "enough quality to achieve greatness" at Euro 2020, right-back Stephen O'Donnell says.

The Scots have failed to progress through the group stages in 10 major tournament appearances.

But Motherwell defender O'Donnell believes this squad can "create more history" this summer after getting the side to their first finals 23 years.

"We have enough talent and ability to cause any team problems," the 29-year-old says.

"We're looking to get three points at least that'll hopefully get us in the next round and create more history, but beyond that, we want to go again for the World Cup.

"We don't want to be a flash in the pan. We've been in the wilderness for too long."

Scotland, who flew to Spain for their warm-up camp in Spain on Thursday, face Czech Republic in their opening group game at Hampden Park on 14 June before facing England at Wembley then Croatia back in Glasgow.

O'Donnell will be competing with uncapped Rangers 19-year-old Nathan Patterson for a place in Steve Clarke's starting line-up.

Patterson burst on to the Scottish football scene this season, impressing in his limited game time as Steven Gerrard's side won the Scottish Premiership without losing a game.

O'Donnell has never played against Patterson at club level but was made well aware of the teenager's talents in Friday's training session.

"Today in training you could see he is very comfortable with the ball," O'Donnell reveals.

"He has plenty of confidence with the way he gets on the ball. He looks like he's settled in well. I just hope my performances in previous games and this camp will be enough to keep my place."

Former Kilmarnock manager Clarke has, however, had a major impact on O'Donnell's career.

O'Donnell played under the current national head coach at Rugby Park and views his time working with the 57-year-old in Ayrshire as a career defining.

"When he came in at Kilmarnock, I was off the pace," O'Donnell recalls. "I was getting back to the right physical condition.

"He gave me confidence I had lost. He's been amazing and a big catalyst for my career. He's certainly someone I react very well with."