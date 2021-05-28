Last updated on .From the section European Football

Juventus lost to Porto on away goals in the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 Champions League

The away goals rule in European football has moved a step closer to being scrapped after Uefa's club competitions committee decided to abolish it.

The rule, used since 1965, decides drawn two-legged games by favouring the team that scores the most away goals.

Both Juventus and Bayern Munich were knocked out of the 2020-21 Champions League by this method.

The decision will be taken to Uefa's executive committee for approval.

If passed the Champions League, Europa League and the Europa Conference League will no longer use the rule.