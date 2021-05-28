Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Ben Coker was part of a Stevenage defence that kept 19 clean sheets in League Two this season

Stevenage left-back Ben Coker has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with the League Two club.

The former Southend defender, 30, joined from Lincoln last summer - initially on loan - and played 43 times for Alex Revell's side last season.

Coker had previously spent almost two years out with a serious knee injury.

"It was a straightforward decision. We have a really strong squad and the team spirit we have is very similar to what I have had in the past," he said.

Attacking midfielder Charlie Carter has already signed a new Stevenage deal this week while Brentford midfielder Arthur Read has joined on a permanent deal.