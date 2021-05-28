Callum Devine will drive a Ford Fiesta in 2021

Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver Callum Devine says there is "nothing better than actual competition" as he launches his European Rally Championship bid.

Devine, 27, claimed a podium on his ERC debut in Hungary in 2019 and will will switch back to a Ford Fiesta for 2021 after a season with Hyundai.

The eight-round European season begins on 18 June in Poland.

"I can't wait to get my ERC season up and running" said Devine.

After a superb podium in Rally Hungary on his debut, Devine contested the full ERC season in 2020 with Hyundai however the campaign was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two retirements in the opening rounds, including a heavy crash in Latvia, dented his season, however his year ended on a positive note with three top-10 finishes, including a Junior ERC podium in the Canary Islands.

Rain dance: Ride onboard with Callum Devine at Rally Hungary in 2019

The County Derry driver will switch back to a Ford for the upcoming season in a bid to rediscover the form that earned him third place in the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship and the overall victory the Donegal International Rally while driving a Fiesta.

"We've got some testing under our belt in the new car and it feels really good, but there's nothing better than actual competition to see where you're at. Rally Poland will be a new event to me as it didn't run last year so we are going to do Rally Zemaitija in Lithuania from 4-6 May as a warm up beforehand to get up to speed," added Devine.

"Last year's ERC campaign didn't get off to a good start but we finished well and I'm hoping to take that momentum into 2021."

The former Billy Coleman Award winner, given to the top young rally driver in Ireland, will be joined by co-driver James Fulton and the championship's eight rounds take place in Poland, Latvia, Italy, the Czech Republic, the Azores, Portugal, Hungary and Gran Canarias.