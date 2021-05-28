Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Aston Villa have confirmed the exits of out-of-contract trio Tom Heaton, Ahmed Elmohamady and Neil Taylor.

Goalkeeper Heaton, 35, joined Villa in summer 2019 but suffered a serious knee injury in 2020 and has struggled to displace Emiliano Martinez since.

Full-back Taylor, 32, arrived from Swansea in a swap for Jordan Ayew in 2017.

Elmohamady, 33, arrived at Villa Park for £1m in 2017, achieving promotion to the Premier League two years later.

The right-sided former Egypt captain has scored four goals in 129 Villa appearances and played in the Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester City in 2020.

"I am leaving knowing that I played my part in putting the club back where it belongs," he tweeted.