Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Kevin Wimmer had one year left on his five-year Stoke contract

Stoke City centre-back Kevin Wimmer has joined Rapid Vienna in his native Austria on a permanent deal.

The 28-year-old, capped nine times by his country, joined Stoke for £18m from Tottenham in 2017 but has not featured for the Potters since January 2018.

Wimmer played all of his 19 Stoke games in the 2017-18 season, when they were relegated from the Premier League.

He has been on loan at German sides Karlsruhe and Hannover and Belgian club Mouscron over the past three seasons.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.