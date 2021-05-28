Women's FA Cup: Arsenal to host Tottenham in delayed quarter-finals
North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham will face each other in the quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup.
The Gunners have won 14 titles while Women's Super League rivals Spurs have never reached a final.
WSL champions Chelsea travel to Birmingham City as they aim for a domestic treble, while Manchester City host newly-promoted Leicester City.
The only Championship side in the draw, Charlton Athletic, face a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.
Due to delays in the season caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the ties will be played on Wednesday 29 September.
Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw:
Manchester City v Leicester City
Birmingham City v Chelsea
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton and Hove Albion v Charlton Athletic