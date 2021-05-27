Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers and other Premiership clubs field colts teams in the Scottish Challenge Cup

Celtic and Rangers are set to field 'B' teams in the Lowland League next season after a "majority" of member clubs voted in favour.

The decision, having been provisionally approved by clubs earlier this month, was confirmed at the Lowland League's annual general meeting on Thursday.

Celtic and Rangers will each pay £25,000 as entry payment for their one-year participation.

Neither Old Firm colts team will be eligible for promotion.

George Fraser, chairperson of the Lowland League, said: "Whilst it wasn't unanimous the majority of member clubs are in favour of it and ultimately the members made the decision, which is only right in a democracy.

"Our board will now get to work on moving forward with plans to get the new season started on July 17."

Speaking a fortnight ago, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard described the proposal as "fantastic" for Scottish football, while Celtic interim manager John Kennedy said it is "something I would support massively".

A recent proposal for Old Firm colts to play in a 16-team Scottish League 2 next season failed to attract support.

Rangers and Celtic Under-21 sides, along with counterparts from other Premiership clubs, have competed in the Scottish Challenge Cup since 2018.

The Lowland and Highland Leagues are the fifth tier of Scottish football, with the champions of each division playing each other for the right to face League 2's bottom club in the pyramid play-off final.

Kelty Hearts, having been declared winners of this season's curtailed Lowland League on a points-per-game basis, were promoted to League 2 after beating Brechin City in the play-off final.