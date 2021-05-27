Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lille won the French title by one point from defending champions Paris St-Germain

AC Milan have signed goalkeeper Mike Maignan from French champions Lille on a five-year contract.

Maignan, part of France's 26-man squad for Euro 2020, helped Lille to a first Ligue 1 title in a decade on Sunday.

The 25-year-old, whose career began at Paris St-Germain, joined Lille in 2015 and made 180 appearances for the club.

He will replace Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma, 22, who Milan director Paolo Maldini confirmed will leave the club when his contract ends in June.

Milan finished second in Serie A in 2020-21 to secure Champions League qualification for the first time in eight years.