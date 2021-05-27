Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

James Vaughan scored in what proved to be his final game as a professional in Tranmere's 1-1 draw at Morecambe on Sunday

Tranmere Rovers striker James Vaughan has retired at the age of 32.

Vaughan holds the record of being the youngest player to score in the Premier League, having scored for Everton against Crystal Palace aged 16 years and 271 days in April 2005.

Rovers were the 13th club of his career and he retires after a season in which he scored 22 goals in 38 appearances.

"I think you get to a point when mentally and physically you know it's time," he told the club website. external-link

"I've been thinking about it for a few months now and after the recent injuries, it just feels like now is the right time to move onto the next chapter of my life.

"It was a really difficult decision to make. Coming to Tranmere was perfect for me at this stage of my career and I've loved every minute of it.

"The club, the fans and everyone around the place has treated me incredibly. The hardest part about retiring was knowing I wouldn't be playing for Tranmere next season."

A knee injury meant Vaughan, who had a year left on the two-year deal he signed in August 2020, did not start a game between 27 February and 20 May before coming back in for Tranmere's play-off semi-final against Morecambe, which Rovers lost 3-2 on aggregate,

The former England Under-21 international ends his career with 111 league goals in 363 appearances.