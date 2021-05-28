Last updated on .From the section Irish

Irish Premiership Date: Saturday, 29 May Kick-offs: 17:30 BST Coverage: Cliftonville v Linfield live on BBC Two NI, the BBC Sport website and iPlayer; live text coverage and goal clips of the six-match programme on the BBC Sport website, plus Sportsound radio coverage on Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds from 17:00 BST

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton hopes his side can secure the European play-off place he believes they deserve when they host Dungannon Swifts on Saturday.

The Lurgan Blues occupy the seventh spot in the Premiership which ensures a shot at European football.

Hamilton's side lead Ballymena United, who have a superior goal difference, by three points ahead of the final day of the regular season.

A point would be enough to book a play-off semi-final away to Larne next week.

"With Covid and everything else this is a season I will always remember," observed Hamilton.

"I just hope we go and finish the job off on Saturday and give ourselves that opportunity we deserve to have a crack at playing in Europe.

"If we get a result on Saturday that guarantees us the play-off game next Tuesday but once they cross that white line it's up to the players to do it.

"There isn't a bunch of players that deserve that chance as much as them."

'You need to be switched on'

The Glenavon boss is wary of the threat posed by basement club Dungannon, having lost to the Swifts 2-1 in round one of the Irish Cup at Mourneview Park in late April.

"They came to us earlier in the year in the cup and knocked us out so if you don't start with the right attitude, the right mentality, then any team in this league is capable of beating you. You need to be switched on," warned Hamilton.

Ballymena are at home to Portadown on Saturday, while Warrenpoint Town entertain Carrick Rangers in the other bottom-six encounter.

In the top six games, Cliftonville's match with champions Linfield at Solitude will be broadcast live on BBC Two NI, the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Linfield will lift the Gibson Cup for the 55th time after the final whistle in north Belfast. The presentation ceremony will take place in front of a small number of Linfield supporters after Cliftonville made an allocation of seats available to family members of players, vice-presidents and club volunteers.

Crusaders, who will travel to north Belfast neighbours Cliftonville for their play-off semi-final next week, are away to Glentoran on Saturday.

Larne play Coleraine at Inver Park, with all six games kicking off at 17:30 BST.