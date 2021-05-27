Christy Pym: Peterborough keeper signs new contract
Last updated on .From the section Peterborough
Peterborough goalkeeper Christy Pym has signed a new three-year deal following Posh's promotion to the Championship.
The 26-year-old has played 87 games since joining from Exeter City in 2019.
He joins Dan Butler, Nathan Thompson, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards and Ricky-Jade Jones in agreeing new deals.
"We wanted to look after 'our own' and I have been really pleased that we have managed to get so many players tied down to longer contracts," boss Darren Ferguson told the club website.
"Christy is a big part of the club moving forward. He hasn't played in the Championship before, but we believe he is more than capable of handling that step up."