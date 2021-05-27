Ricky Duncan: Southend United promote academy manager to director of football
Southend United have promoted academy manager Ricky Duncan to the role of director of football.
The relegated club say Duncan has performed the role "informally" for the past year and he will continue to oversee the club's academy.
He will assist manager Phil Brown and chairman Ron Martin in finding players.
"It's been nice to help Ron and especially Phil in highlighting targets, helping to secure them and negotiating with players," Duncan said.