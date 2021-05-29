Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Alicia Powe lifts the Welsh Premier Women's League Cup trophy after Swansea's win over Cardiff City

Swansea City will retain the Welsh Premier Women's League title if they avoid defeat against Abergavenny in their final game on Sunday.

Leaders Cardiff Met completed their campaign last weekend and Swansea are second only on goal difference.

Colin Staples' side can now do the double after a 4-1 win over Cardiff City in Wednesday's League Cup final.

"We're all obviously very excited with one game left and all to play for," captain Alicia Powe said.

"Abergavenny are a really good competitive side and everyone's excited and looking forward to it.

"We're at home and looking to put on a good show and hopefully going on to lift that trophy."

Clinching the Welsh Premier Women's League title would also secure Swansea's place in the Uefa Women's Champions League next season.

Powe and her team-mates lost 3-0 to Cypriot side Apollon in the first qualifying round.

"Being part of another Champions League experience will be great for everyone to go on and to improve as a club," added Powe, speaking to BBC Sport Wales.