Niall McGuinness had been in charge at Flint since 2017

Cymru Premier club Cefn Druids have appointed former Rhyl and Flint Town United boss Niall McGuiness as their new manager.

McGuinness left his role as Flint manager in December 2020 having led The Silkmen to promotion to the Cymru Premier.

"An agreement on Niall's own coaching team was reached earlier this week," Druids chairman Des Williams said.

"Together, we will be looking at what further changes are needed."

He added: "Niall has also outlined the players he'd like to keep from this seasons squad and highlighted players he'd like to bring in and we're working through the list."

Druids finished the 2020-21 season bottom of the Cymru Premier but retain their place as there is there is no relegation from the Welsh top-flight this term.

Head coach Bruno Lopes left in March 2021 after six months with Jayson Starkey taking over as interim boss.

"I take full responsibility for the dreadful season we've had on the pitch, I focused on the club's survival and left others to sort the on-field business out and they failed. The buck stops with me and I intend to correct it and get us back to where we ought to be" Williams added.