Henrik Dalsgaard featured in both legs of Brentford's play-off semi-final win over Bournemouth after two months out with injury

Henrik Dalsgaard is confident Brentford can clinch their first-ever play-off success when they face Swansea in the Championship final at Wembley.

The Bees have previously taken part in a record nine English Football League play-off campaigns without being promoted, including losing four finals.

The most recent of those final defeats was against Fulham last season.

"One time has to be the first and that's going to be on Saturday," the 31-year-old Danish defender said.

"We try to focus on ourselves but I honestly believe that if we hit our top level then we are going to be really, really hard to beat.

"Obviously there is an opponent but if we make it right, I'm sure we will make it."

Brentford finished third in the Championship table for the second consecutive season, and are now aiming to end their 74-year absence from the top flight against the Swans.

Dalsgaard is one of nine survivors from the XI which started the 2-1 defeat by Fulham last August, scoring his side's goal deep into second-half stoppage time in extra time.

However, the right-back says Bees players are not casting their minds back to the day they missed out on a place in the Premier League to their west London rivals.

"We try not to think too much about that and just keep the joy and excitement we have in the squad this year," Dalsgaard said.

"We focus on where we are now and I don't feel under pressure.

"The vibe in the squad is different this year. It just feels more relaxed and calm."

And Dalsgaard is relishing a return to Wembley on Saturday (15:00 BST), where 12,000 fans will be in attendance because of restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is why we play football - to play the big decisive games," he said.

"It's a bit like the World Cup. You want to play those games, that's where the fun is."