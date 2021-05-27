Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Brendan Rodgers: Swansea's 2011 promotion changed my life

Brendan Rodgers waited patiently in a shop around the corner from Wembley, handing over his card each time one of his players placed drinks on the counter.

"There were 25 people piling in," says former Swansea City midfielder Leon Britton.

"Brendan said get what you want. Some of the lads probably took the mick more than others. But fair play to Brendan, he stood there and paid for them all. They are the moments you look back on."

Britton cannot help but smile as he recalls the day Swansea reached the Premier League.

It is a similar story for all the others who were involved - in the Swansea camp at least - on 30 May, 2011, when Rodgers' team beat his former club Reading in one of the great Championship play-off finals.

Rodgers has since come within a whisker of winning the Premier League at Liverpool, lifted a raft of trophies at Celtic and landed the FA Cup at Leicester City.

But Swansea's play-off final success will "always be up there" for one of the most respected managers in British football.

"That was the game that changed the course of my life," Rodgers tells BBC Sport Wales.

"There will be nothing ever more than that because it opened up the door for me to my career."

A remarkable rise

Swansea will return to the Premier League on Saturday if they can overcome Brentford in this season's Championship play-off final, yet this is a club who have spent the majority of their history in the lower divisions.

As recently as 2002-03, it took victory over Hull on the final day of the season to ensure they avoided relegation to non-league football.

James Thomas' hat-trick against Hull in 2003 saved Swansea from relegation to non-league football

Speaking to the media after that game, then skipper Roberto Martinez suggested Swansea had the potential to reach the Premier League.

Eyebrows were raised all around the Vetch Field press room, yet only eight years later, Rodgers' team were in the Championship play-offs.

They faced Nottingham Forest in two epic semi-finals, the first of which ended 0-0 at the City Ground despite Swansea defender Neil Taylor's second-minute red card.

"We could easily have wilted and felt sorry for ourselves, but we didn't really have that in us as a team," says defender-turned-coach Alan Tate, who will be in the dugout this weekend.

"That first game was one of the proudest moments I've ever had walking off a pitch, just thinking 'I can trust these players and these staff, we can trust each other'."

The first goal of the tie arrived in the 28th minute of the second leg, when Britton brought the house down by turning onto his weaker left foot and curling the ball beyond Forest keeper Lee Camp.

"It's the furthest that Leon has probably kicked a ball," Rodgers says.

Stephen Dobbie played a short corner to Britton, though going for goal was not part of the plan.

"But I did a little turn and before you know it I was on the edge of the box," Britton says. "I thought 'I am going to have to shoot here'.

"I swung my left foot and as I brought my head up I saw it hit the back of the net. I couldn't believe it."

Dobbie made it 2-0 only for Robert Earnshaw to pull a goal back in the 80th minute.

Tension reigned until stoppage time when, with Camp forward for a corner which was cleared, Darren Pratley steered a shot from the halfway line into vacant Forest net.

It is a moment regarded by many Swansea followers as the best the Liberty Stadium has witnessed, and one which prompted an unforgettable Rodgers sprint down the touchline.

"Despite my weight at the time, I was able to show a turn of speed," Rodgers says. "It was just excitement. I was so happy for us all."

Brendan Rodgers embarks on a sprint down the touchline after Darren Pratley's goal against Nottingham Forest

'There's no denying it's not normal'

There was the possibility of a south Wales derby in the final until Reading's second-leg victory over Cardiff City sent Brian McDermott's Royals to Wembley.

And so the opposition on Rodgers' day of destiny were the club who had sacked him 18 months earlier.

That may have added to their manager's desire to do well, but Swansea's players did not require extra motivation.

"You try to prepare like any other game," Britton says. "You try to sleep the night before, but there's no denying it's not normal."

Ashley Williams had joined Swansea from Stockport in 2008, having worked his way back from non-league football after being released by West Brom as a teenager.

Like the vast majority of Rodgers' squad, he had never come close to playing top-flight football.

"I don't think we had any Premier League experience in that team - maybe Monks [captain Garry Monk] had played 20 minutes once," Williams says.

"People ask what was the biggest game in your career. Belgium [Wales' Euro 2016 quarter-final win] was a good one, the League Cup final was a good one, but Reading was the game-changer.

"You know waking up the next day, life's not the same anymore."

Ashley Williams (right) celebrates with Stephen Dobbie (left) and Darren Pratley

For a while, Swansea seemed set to cruise to promotion.

Scott Sinclair put them ahead with a 21st-minute penalty, then doubled the lead as he tapped in at the far post.

When Dobbie's crisp finish made it 3-0 before half-time, 40,000 Swansea fans were in dreamland.

"I remember saying to [club general manager] Alun Cowie 'pinch me, this isn't happening'," says Jackie Rockey, the long-serving Swansea secretary who had lived through various bleak times.

Right-back Angel Rangel remembers the message at the break - and how hard it was to accept.

"Everyone is talking in the changing room and shouting 'it's not over, it's not over'," he says.

"But inside yourself you are thinking 3-0, if you are 3-0 down, how are you going to come back from that?"

It was not only in the dressing room that some were getting carried away.

"I know from speaking to people afterwards, they were putting on bets, this is going to be the highest scoring Wembley play-off final and all that sort of stuff," says Rodgers.

"And then within 10 minutes, the momentum had totally changed."

The Royals' revival

Some hope was restored for Reading when Joe Allen turned Jobi McAnuff's corner into his own net four minutes into the second half.

Hope turned to belief when Matt Mills made it 3-2 eight minutes later.

Swansea were on the ropes. After Jem Karacan struck the post, Monk made the block of his life to deny Noel Hunt when he looked certain to convert the rebound.

"Garry Monk, god love him," Rockey adds. "If that had gone in, I think we would have lost."

Rodgers remains in regular contact with Monk, who had been battling injury in the lead-up to Wembley.

"He still has an issue around his foot because of what he put himself through to get to the final," Rodgers says. "That block was huge."

Scott Sinclair's Wembley hat-trick took his tally for the 2010-11 season to 27 goals

Swansea's agony continued until 10 minutes from time, when Sinclair swept home his second penalty to make it 4-2.

With that, Swansea's 28-year exile from the top division was over. They were the first Welsh club to reach the Premier League.

"There was real emotion at the final whistle," says Williams.

"I was thinking that when I started playing football when I was six, I never thought I would get to this point where I knew, as long as nothing drastic happened, I was going to be a Premier League player."

Swansea's success was all the sweeter because it had come so soon after the club had stared into the non-league abyss.

Britton and Tate faced Hull in 2003. Monk, Williams, Rangel and goalkeeper Dorus de Vries played for the club in the lower divisions.

"We had humble backgrounds," Rangel says.

"I was doing the accountancy in my mum's shop before I joined Swansea. Tatey was rejected by Manchester United, Ashley was working in a petrol station.

"We all had our own stories. Everyone was chasing the dream."

Alan Tate (left), Garry Monk (centre) and Leon Britton played for Swansea in all four divisions

'The culmination of everything'

There was a poignant touch to Swansea's on-field celebrations, as Rodgers' squad wore T-shirts paying tribute to Besian Idrizaj, the young striker who had died in his sleep 12 months earlier.

Then the party started, first in the dressing room and then - after Rodgers had stumped up - on the bus journey home.

"I can't really remember much - probably I drank too much," Rangel says.

For Tate, by contrast, the journey home is the part of the day he remembers most vividly.

"You are with a group of people you have spent the whole year with," he says. "You have been through highs and lows, you have had your arguments and falling-outs.

"Me and Leon fell out in a pre-season game, and there was a game where me and Monks offered each other out down the tunnel.

"They are two of the lads I was closest with. But even though we may have fallen out, we may have overstepped the mark, everything was worth it. That bus journey is the culmination of everything."

Craig Beattie was an unused substitute at Wembley, but the striker came to the fore on the M4.

"We started the journey back and the music wasn't the best," Rodgers says.

"Then Beatts came up and said 'boss listen, I have got some music we can play'.

"We stuck his playlist on, and this was the best playlist I have ever come across. It was probably because it was Eighties music - every tune seemed the right one for the right moment.

"Every time I would look down the bus, Beatts would make eye contact as if to say 'yeah, this is the best music boss'."

Brendan Rodgers won promotion to the Premier League in his first season at Swansea

'It was worth more than £90m'

Twelve months after Wembley, Rodgers left Swansea for Liverpool.

Despite being largely written off following promotion, his Swans side continued playing eye-catching football en route to an 11th-placed finish in their first Premier League season.

Swansea would stay in the top flight for seven years, having previously spent only two campaigns at that level in their history.

But for Reading, but for Sinclair's hat-trick and Monk's block, that golden period may never have happened.

"It was described then as the £90m game," Rodgers says.

"But it was more than that for us all. It brought us to the Premier League, where we could bring our football and bring the city to the world, because Swansea is then renowned round the world.

"It put Swansea City on the map."