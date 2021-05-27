Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Rose played in the Champions League final for Spurs in 2019

Former England defender Danny Rose will leave Tottenham Hotspur in June at the end of his contract after 14 years at the north London club.

The left-back, 30, joined Spurs in 2007 from Leeds and made 214 appearances, but has not been a regular starter in the side since 2019.

After a short time on loan at Newcastle last season, Rose spent this season training with Tottenham's Under-23s.

Argentine goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, 29, has also been released.

He moved to Spurs from Southampton in 2017, but has spent the second half of the season on loan at Spanish side Elche after falling behind Joe Hart as the club's second-choice keeper.

In a statement Tottenham said external-link : "We thank Danny and Paulo for their service and wish them well for the future."

Rose scored 10 goals during his time at Spurs and played in the 2015 League Cup final loss to Chelsea as well as the Champions League final defeat to Liverpool in 2019.

He found his options limited when former manager Jose Mourinho signed Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid in September 2020 and was left out of Tottenham's Premier League and Europa League squads.