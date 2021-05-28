Last updated on .From the section European Football

Juventus have sacked Andrea Pirlo as manager after he spent just one season in charge of the Italian club.

Pirlo was a surprise choice to replace Maurizio Sarri last summer and under his guidance Juventus have not won the title for the first time since 2012.

The Turin-based club ended the season fourth in Serie A, only qualifying for the Champions League on the last day of the season.

More to follow.