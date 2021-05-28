Juventus sack Andrea Pirlo as manager of Italian club after one year
Juventus have sacked Andrea Pirlo as manager after he spent just one season in charge of the Italian club.
Pirlo was a surprise choice to replace Maurizio Sarri last summer and under his guidance Juventus have not won the title for the first time since 2012.
The Turin-based club ended the season fourth in Serie A, only qualifying for the Champions League on the last day of the season.
