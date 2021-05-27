Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham contact former manager over return
Tottenham have made contact with former manager Mauricio Pochettino about a return to the club.
The Argentine, 49, was sacked by Spurs in November 2019 after five years in charge and took over at Paris St-Germain in January.
PSG failed to win the Ligue 1 title for only the second time in nine seasons and lost to Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals.
Tottenham sacked Jose Mourinho, Pochettino's replacement, last month.
Academy coach Ryan Mason was put in temporary charge until the end of the season.
BBC Sport understands there has been no contact between Tottenham and PSG, who have held talks with Pochettino about their plans for next season.
More to follow.
They had made great progress under him, but needed to back him further in the transfer market if they were to make that final push for honours.
They went backwards under Mourinho and it’ll take time to reverse that trend, even with Poch.