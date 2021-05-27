Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham contact former manager over return

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Tottenham have made contact with former manager Mauricio Pochettino about a return to the club.

The Argentine, 49, was sacked by Spurs in November 2019 after five years in charge and took over at Paris St-Germain in January.

PSG failed to win the Ligue 1 title for only the second time in nine seasons and lost to Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals.

Tottenham sacked Jose Mourinho, Pochettino's replacement, last month.

Academy coach Ryan Mason was put in temporary charge until the end of the season.

BBC Sport understands there has been no contact between Tottenham and PSG, who have held talks with Pochettino about their plans for next season.

Comments

Join the conversation

289 comments

  • Comment posted by I Despair, today at 12:33

    Absolutely hilarious 🤣

    • Reply posted by SonOfABilic, today at 12:36

      SonOfABilic replied:
      Joke of a club and owner

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 12:41

    Ignoring my allegiance to Arsenal and looking at this from a football fan’s perspective, I could never understand why Spurs sacked Pochettino in the first place.
    They had made great progress under him, but needed to back him further in the transfer market if they were to make that final push for honours.
    They went backwards under Mourinho and it’ll take time to reverse that trend, even with Poch.

    • Reply posted by Uberti, today at 12:47

      Uberti replied:
      Well said mate, I personally would welcome him back with open arms but...we have to remember that the CL final season in the PL was not good, it papered over the cracks & it carried on the next season. Levy should have backed him then not sacked him......would trust Poch to rebuild though!

  • Comment posted by MattySW, today at 12:41

    "Hey Mauricio, fancy leaving any chance you have of winning silverware to come back here and have no chance of winning any silverware?"

    • Reply posted by In3v1tab73, today at 12:48

      In3v1tab73 replied:
      Her poch - mind when you bottled the league in 2016, Champions League in 2019 - how about another go?

  • Comment posted by pinxtonpaws, today at 12:42

    They just want to know where he left the spare key for the trophy cabinet before they sell it on ebay.

    • Reply posted by Davemezzblueparkend, today at 12:59

      Davemezzblueparkend replied:
      Meowww 🐱🤣

  • Comment posted by liam, today at 12:34

    Contact, but will he want to go back? Give up champions league football for a 3rd tier European competition, massive drop in wages and a side that aren’t pushing for trophies can’t be an attractive proposition. They do have a nice stadium though 🙄

    • Reply posted by duffspur, today at 12:42

      duffspur replied:
      He’s already indicated he is willing to come back, it’s the only reason they are still talking.

  • Comment posted by Owen Hamilton, today at 12:41

    He should tell Levy to stick his job offer where the sun doesn't shine, why sack him in the first place if you want him back so soon after.

  • Comment posted by Il Cattivo, today at 12:35

    There are times when I wonder if Levy is smart or not

    • Reply posted by Vitasson, today at 12:47

      Vitasson replied:
      And how many times does your wonder come up with 'smart' #notrophies

  • Comment posted by Mr Remarkable, today at 12:41

    We're just double checking this story.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 12:48

      SD replied:
      B 0°tŷ

  • Comment posted by push6, today at 12:40

    Oh dear, back for another round of abuse, good luck getting any players out of Levy!🐔😹👻

  • Comment posted by STILL ON OUR PERCH, today at 12:43

    Spurs are turning into the comedy club 😆

    • Reply posted by Billy Onions and his Rag-Time Band, today at 13:00

      Billy Onions and his Rag-Time Band replied:
      Bit like Liverpool FC, you mean?

  • Comment posted by silva_21, today at 12:41

    Spurs might need Poch but surely he doesn't need them. Let's face it going back with an ex seldom works out well.

  • Comment posted by nowandagain, today at 12:37

    All together now 1,2,3 ...... You don't know what you're doing.

  • Comment posted by TheFoe, today at 12:41

    We could have Pep Guardiola and he wouldn't be able to win a trophy with the mess of a squad we have at the moment. Problem wasn't with Pochettino or Mourinho, but with the lack of quality players especially in defence.

    • Reply posted by In3v1tab73, today at 12:47

      In3v1tab73 replied:
      At least you have a nice stadium - all £750m

  • Comment posted by mumbojimbo, today at 12:40

    Why would he ever go back??

    • Reply posted by peter lee, today at 12:44

      peter lee replied:
      coz he always said he wanted to

  • Comment posted by rtz62, today at 12:39

    As a neutral I have to ask, why would you want to work for either Levy, or Abramovich who have persistent history of firing managers at the drop of a hat? For the money yes but for self respect I’d steer well clear. Spurs are like Utd, a good few players short of being a really good team (despite Utd finishing 2nd). Stay at PSG, Poch.

    • Reply posted by bushwacker, today at 12:43

      bushwacker replied:
      Abramovich is successful. X

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 12:34

    As a Spurs fan was hoping he could have spent longer elsewhere before returning but considering he should never have been sacked in the first place, he’ll be welcomed back with open arms.......I just hope this time he gets that backing he should have got first time around.

    • Reply posted by Yikes, today at 12:36

      Yikes replied:
      Do you think if they had him back, Kane might stay for another season as they got closer to winning stuff with Pochettino?

  • Comment posted by pclements, today at 12:48

    I wonder if Harry Kane has said the only way he stays is if you get Pochetino back?

    • Reply posted by Nigel Coyne , today at 12:50

      Nigel Coyne replied:
      Possibly

  • Comment posted by steve j, today at 12:43

    Not a top 6 club

    • Reply posted by Nigel Coyne , today at 12:49

      Nigel Coyne replied:
      Not recently 7th is no good to us.

  • Comment posted by Pinonchicco, today at 12:41

    Hear Celtic have been in touch with Neil Lennon...

  • Comment posted by Grassroots footy 54, today at 12:40

    Why would he want to go back to the worst club in London.

    • Reply posted by peter lee, today at 12:44

      peter lee replied:
      he's not going to arsenal

