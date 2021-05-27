Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Slavisa Jokanovic won promotion to the Premier League with Watford and Fulham

Sheffield United are set to appoint former Watford and Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic as their new manager.

BBC Radio Sheffield reports that the 52-year-old Serb could be installed this week.

The Blades will play in the Championship next season after finishing bottom of the Premier League.

Jokanovic, who led Watford and Fulham to promotion to the top flight, is currently in charge of Qatari side Al-Gharafa.

United finished 16 points adrift of safety in a season in which they lost 29 of their 38 matches.

Chris Wilder, who led United from League One to the Premier League, left in March and Under-23's boss Paul Heckingbottom ended the season in caretaker charge.

Jokanovic took Watford up in 2015 but was sacked that summer. Fulham were promoted under him three years later.

He left Fulham in November 2018 and his two-year deal with Al-Gharafa expires at the end of June.