Dundee United are poised to name Tam Courts, who has impressed as head of tactical performance at their youth academy, as their new head coach following the departure of manager Micky Mellon. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ryan Gauld, the 25-year-old Scot who is out of contract with Portuguese club Farense, is on Benfica's "list of targets", but the midfielder has a number of suitors for his signature. (Daily Record) external-link

Ipswich Town have set their sights on trying to lure 38-year-old former England striker Jermain Defoe from Rangers as they look to win promotion from England's League One. (Football Insider) external-link

Celtic have made an approach to Barcelona about 18-year-old left-back Mika Marmol, the Spain youth international who has been playing for the La Liga's club's B team. (Mundo Deportivo) external-link

Vakoun Bayo's future with Celtic could be decided on Thursday as Toulouse face a play-off against Nantes for a place in the French top-flight next season, a game that could decide whether they can afford to take up their option to buy the 24-year-old on-loan Ivory Coast striker at the end of his loan. (Daily Record) external-link

Sunderland have offered a new contract to Charlie Wyke in an attempt to avoid losing the striker for nothing this summer, with Celtic reportedly one of the clubs chasing the 28-year-old, who netted 30 goals in 49 appearances this past season. (The Independent) external-link

Elfsborg general director Stefan Andreasson says there is "concrete interest" in Joseph Okumu, the 24-year-old Kenya centre-back who has been linked with Rangers. (Aftonbladet) external-link

Liverpool left-back Andrew Roberton has revealed that he would love to play for Celtic at one point in his career, but the 27-year-old Scotland international does not just want to do it as some sort of box-ticking exercise when he is past his best. (PLZ Soccer Podcast) external-link

Hibernian have not received any fresh bids for their top players, despite recent interest in striker Kevin Nisbet, left-back Josh Doig and centre-half Ryan Porteous. (Ednburgh Evening News) external-link

Rangers vice-chairman John Bennett admits the Ibrox club took a calculated risk in the transfer market last summer in order to build the squad that delivered a historic 55th Scottish title, but he insists they will not "overreach" themselves as attentions turn to the defence of their crown and a crack at the Champions League. (The Herald) external-link

Rangers finally aim to be financially self-sufficient within the next 18 months, according to vice-chairman John Bennett. (The Scotsman) external-link

Raith Rovers want Scott Robinson, the 29-year-old striker who left Livingston before the end of the season, to bolster their Scottish Championship promotion hopes. (Daily Record) external-link

Midfielder Jamie Barjonas, the 22-year-old who has spent 14 years with Rangers after rising through the academy ranks but has managed just nine appearances, has revealed that he is leaving the Glasgow club this summer after his season on loan with Ayr United. (The Scotsman) external-link

Rangers are exploring plans to increase Ibrox Stadium's capacity after 44,000 fans purchased season tickets. (The Scotsman) external-link

Rangers have announced just one pre-season fixture - at home to Arsenal on Saturday 17 July, but Danish Superliga club SønderjyskE have confirmed they will face Steven Gerrard's side in a pre-season friendly later this summer in Portugal. (The Herald) external-link