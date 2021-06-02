Last updated on .From the section Football

Daniel Ballard returns to the squad for Thursday's game after helping Blackpool earn promotion to the Championship

International friendly: Ukraine v Northern Ireland Venue: Dnipro Arena Date: Thursday, 3 June Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Foyle Digital channels and the BBC Sport website; text updates and report on the BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says his side face a "step up in level" when they play Ukraine in the second game of their two-match tour in Dnipro.

Baraclough's side beat Malta 3-0 in their friendly in Austria on Sunday but the Euro 2020-bound Ukranians are set to provide a sterner test on Thursday.

"We came here with objectives and at the very top of those was to win the two games," said Baraclough.

"We are half way there and we aim to go out and win again," added the NI boss.

Baraclough welcomes Daniel Ballard back into the squad after the defender helped Blackpool to a 2-1 win over Lincoln City in the League One play-off final on Sunday.

Striker Kyle Lafferty has also travelled to Ukraine after missing the win over Malta and both are available for selection.

"Credit to them, they both wanted to be here, even it is only going to be for a few days," enthused the NI manager.

"It would have been easy for them to say 'we've had a tough season, we want to stay at home'.

"That shows me that there's a great spirit and great togetherness among this group."

More clinical against Malta

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas (centre) captained Northern Ireland to victory against Malta

Jordan Jones, Gavin Whyte and Ali McCann were on target in the victory over Malta, with Josh Magennis missing a penalty.

"We could have won by more goals against Malta and it's something we have worked on - being more positive in our play, getting forward and creating openings," explained Baraclough.

"What has been missing previously is finishing the moves off but I thought the lads were clinical in their play the majority of the time. Winning gives everyone a lift but there is more to work on.

"We are trying to get used to certain things, getting players to work in and understand certain systems.

"For me, it's about everyone coming from this trip having learnt something, having gained some experience from it and having enjoyed it."

Baraclough win 'duck' broken

Northern Ireland's win on Sunday gave Baraclough his first win inside 90 minutes as manager at the 12th attempt, his team also scoring more than one goal in a single game for the first time during his tenure.

The encounter with Ukraine will be Northern Ireland's last match before they return to World Cup qualifying action away to Lithuania and home to Switzerland in September, with a friendly in Estonia sandwiched in between.

Baraclough's charges lost 2-0 to Italy and played out a goal-less draw with Bulgaria in their opening two matches in March.

The last meeting between Northern Ireland and Ukraine famously ended in a 2-0 win for Michael O'Neill's men at the Euro 2016 finals in Lyon, Gareth McAuley and Niall McGinn scoring the goals.

Ukraine are managed by distinguished former striker Andriy Shevchenko who scored 48 goals in 111 games

Ukraine preparing for Euro 2020

After Thursday's encounter, Ukraine will play one more warm-up game, at home to Cyprus on 7 June, before facing the Netherlands in their opening fixture of Euro 2020 on 13 June.

That will be followed by further Group C encounters against North Macedonia on 17 June and Austria on 21 June.

The Ukranians have drawn each of their first three World Cup qualifiers 1-1 - against France away and Finland and Kazakhstan at home - to lie second in European Qualifying Group D, four points behind the French.

Andriy Shevchenko's team also drew their most recent friendly against Bahrain by the same scoreline and stand 24th in the Fifa rankings, 24 places above Northern Ireland.