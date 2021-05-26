Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Stacey John-Davis scored twice in Swansea's win at Dragon Park

Swansea City completed the first leg of a potential double with victory over Cardiff City in the Welsh Premier Women's League Cup final.

Phoebie Poole gave Cardiff the lead after Claire Skinner had denied Catherine Walsh.

Tija Richardson struck from close range to bring Swansea level before the break.

Katy Hosford and Stacey John-Davis' brace sealed Swansea's win in the second half.

A draw in their game in hand against Abergavenny on Sunday will be enough for Swansea to secure the Welsh Premier Women's League and pip Cardiff Met to the title.