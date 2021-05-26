Last updated on .From the section Brentford

About 4,500 Brentford supporters attended their play-off semi-final second-leg win against Bournemouth

Brentford and Swansea City have received an additional 1,000 tickets each for the Championship play-off final.

Saturday's final will now have a capacity of 12,000, with 10,000 tickets distributed directly to the two clubs.

The increase in capacity comes as part of the NHS App trial.

Both clubs had called on the UK Government and football authorities to increase the capacity.

The English Football League had been in discussions to increase allocations for the two clubs bidding for promotion to the Premier League.

The FA Cup final had a crowd of more than 21,000 - 25% of Wembley's overall capacity - for what was an official test event.

The play-off finals have not been included as test events and instead fall under UK Government guidance for England that covers stage three of the Covid-19 roadmap, external-link which began on 17 May.

After confirmation of the extra allocation, Swansea said all fans who were unsuccessful in the first ballot will now have a ticket for Wembley.

In a statement Brentford said: "While we are thrilled to have an additional 1,000 Bees fans joining us at Wembley, we now face an extremely challenging situation in terms of sales windows and ticket distribution.

"With Saturday on the horizon, we need to run a process that we are confident we can fulfil."