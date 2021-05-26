Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Wales fans have not been present at home games since November 2019

Capacity for Wales's final Euro 2020 warm-up against Albania at Cardiff City Stadium has been increased to 6,500.

The friendly on Saturday, 5 June had been chosen as one of the Welsh Government's test events for the for the safe return of spectators.

Wales' friendly had been set to host 4,000 fans.

But the Football Association of Wales have confirmed that an additional 2,500 fans will be allowed at the home of Cardiff City.

"Following the planning and organisation put in place by the FAW and Cardiff City Stadium, it has been agreed that the match can go ahead with a capacity of 6,500," the FAW said in a statement.

It will be Wales' first home game in front of supporters since they beat Hungary 2-0 in November 2019 to qualify for the European Championship finals.