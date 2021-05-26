Last updated on .From the section Irish

Amy McGivern's goal gave Crusaders Strikers a 1-0 victory over Linfield

Cliftonville made it five wins out of win and maintain their perfect start to the Women's Premiership season with a 1-0 win at Sion Swifts.

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan scored the only goal of the game in Strabane.

Glentoran move into second spot, five points behind the early leaders, after an 8-2 victory away to Derry City.

Amy McGivern's goal helped Crusaders Strikers beat Linfield 1-0 in Wednesday' third fixture.

