Rubin Colwill in action Wales' most capped player Chris Gunter during training in Portugal

Rubin Colwill's season started on the bench for Cardiff City's academy side - it could end at the European Championship finals.

The 19-year-old was the shock inclusion in Rob Page's training squad for Wales' tournament preparations.

Making the cut for the 26 Page will take to Baku for their opening group games seems far-fetched, but so is the midfielder's journey so far.

"You've got to reach for the stars. I guess It is possible," Colwill said.

"So I've just got to do as well as I can and fingers crossed."

Such hopes were a little more limited back in July 2020 when Colwill progressed full-time to Cardiff's Under-23 squad under former Wales striker Steve Morison.

From Neath and a product of the same Ystalyfera school as Ben Davies who he cheered on in Euro 2016 while preparing for his GCSEs, Colwill said: "My target was just to play regular for 23s at Cardiff maybe a few sessions with the first team.

"It's been a crazy year but it comes so fast and football changes so fast."

With Cardiff from the age of 8 - and in Wales youth set-ups from 12 - Colwill has long been tipped as one to watch, but was on the bench as the Bluebirds' young side were beaten 5-1 by their Swansea Under-23 counterparts in his first taste of action this term.

By the end of the campaign, he had impressed senior club boss Mick McCarthy enough to earn a first professional appearance in the 3-1 Championship win over Coventry in February.

Rubin Colwill featured in six games for Cardiff in the Championship under manager Mick McCarthy.

A first start followed in the April win over Wycombe which saw McCarthy label the teenager as "talented, gifted and capable" ahead of handing him a new two-year deal.

There was a Wales Under-21 debut to squeeze in too, coming on as sub for Paul Bodin's side in the 2-1 defeat to the Republic of Ireland in March.

Yet the progress did not stop there, with Page summoning the impressive youngster the chance in a youthful get together ahead of his Portugal inclusion alongside Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey et al.

"These are players I watched as a kid in 2016 and the standard is unbelievable," Colwill says. "I'm pinching myself.

"I found out a few weeks back about the [first] training squad not knowing I could be picked for [Portugal] and then I had a call off the gaffer and he just said I was coming here. It's all a bit surreal and I couldn't quite believe it.

"He just said train as hard as you can and see where it goes from there. "

Page names his final squad selection on Sunday evening with the opener against Switzerland in the Azeri capital coming on 12 June.

As to whether Colwill's rapid rise will include that journey, he said: "I think everybody dreams of lining up for your country at a major tournament. It would be great if it comes true - if it doesn't then hopefully it could happen the next time.

"It's the pinnacle of players' careers, the international game. It would just mean everything to me. It's what you do when you're a kid: dream of playing for your country. To do it in such an unexpected way would be unbelievable."

"I'm trying to take it in my stride, do what I can every day and hopefully keep getting picked for the next squads."