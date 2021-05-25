Ethan Ampadu has won 22 senior Wales caps since his debut in 2017

Ethan Ampadu has declared himself ready for Wales' Euro 2020 bid following recent fears over his fitness.

Ampadu missed Sheffield United's final six Premier League games with a pelvic injury.

But the 20-year-old says he is "feeling good" and would be ready for Wales' opener against Switzerland in Baku on 12 June.

He also dismissed concerns he would be distracted over his Chelsea future following the end of his Blades loan.

"It's a big summer - but it's a big summer for whoever gets the chance at the Euros," the versatile youngster said.

"It's not a distraction for me. I've not been thinking of what can happen next year, because you never know, if you can perform to a new level that might change things.

"For now it's just concentrating on the now for Wales and doing as best as I can.

"There's been discussions throughout the season about the season, but not necessarily going forward. Hopefully this summer can be a big summer so that's what the concentration is on."

Ampadu made 25 top-flight appearances as the Brammal Lane side were relegated but has said to speak to new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Ethan Ampadu missed the final few weeks of Sheffield United's relegation season

He signed a five-year contract at the club in 2018 but is yet to make the breakthrough at Stamford Bridge having also had loan experience at RB Leipzig.

His position within the Wales set-up has not been affected, tipped for a big future with Wales even before his debut in a friendly against France in November 2017.

Identified early, previous manager Chris Coleman drafted a 15-year-old Ampadu - as well as current Leeds forward Tyler Roberts - into a training camp before Euro 2016.

"That was a really proud moment for me to train with the senior squad before they want to the last Euros," said Ampadu. "It made it even a little bit more exciting for me when I was watching the tournament.

"It was unreal to see how they were preparing for what was in hindsight an incredible summer.

"Of course, it whets your appetite. That's anything in life, if you get the taste of something you want a little bit more.

"You've got us in the youth who want that experience and want the same magic as last time, and the older ones who were there last time and they want to do it again. They're pushing us to try and do it again and we're pushing them."