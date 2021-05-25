Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham have lost only one of their last nine games in the National League

Wrexham can only concentrate on themselves in their bid to secure a National League play-off spot, says boss Dean Keates.

Four teams are within two points of sixth-placed Wrexham, who are at Dagenham & Redbridge in Saturday's final game.

Victory would seal a play-off place, irrespective of results elsewhere.

"You're well aware of results and we'll check them after but first and foremost it's about us," he said.

"We go out, do what we need to do for this club and that's to go and be positive on the front foot and win a football match.

"It's irrelevant what happens anywhere else in the country. It's in our hands.

"First and foremost we have to concentrate on ourselves and go down there and give the best performance that we can."

Wrexham have experienced a season like no other in which Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds were confirmed new owners.

Decisions on next season will not be made until their current campaign, extended because of the pandemic, has ended.

"It's hard because I feel for these players," Keates said of the "uncertainty" over players' futures.

"I've had players come into my office asking if I know what's happening and I can't give an answer.

"There's one or two players, if not four or five, that deserve the opportunity to have their contracts renewed.

"The club's made the decision to wait until the end of the season and on that side, it's out of our hands."