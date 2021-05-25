Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Alex Pattison featured in all three of Wycombe's play-off games last season as they won promotion

League Two side Harrogate Town have signed midfielder Alex Pattison on an undisclosed-length deal after the expiry of his contract at Wycombe.

The 23-year-old helped the Chairboys win promotion to the Championship last season but only made six appearances this term as they were relegated.

In all Pattison featured 30 times for Wycombe over two seasons, though he has played only once since December.

He started his career at Middlesbrough and spent 2018-19 on loan at Yeovil.

