The Scottish Women's Premier League title race is set to go down to the wire after the top three sides - Glasgow City, Celtic, and Rangers - all won to maintain the five-point gap between them with two games left.

Leaders City beat a stubborn Hearts side 4-1 to stay three clear of Celtic.

Fran Alonso's team kept pace by edging past Hibernian 1-0.

And Rangers are a further two points behind after easing to a 4-0 win at Forfar Farmington.

Meanwhile, Spartans strengthened their grip on fourth place by coming from 2-0 down to beat Motherwell 3-2.

City had their lead cut at the weekend after an unexpected draw with Hibs, and were stunned early in the second half when Mariel Kaney diverted in an equaliser for bottom side Hearts.

However, goals from Janine Van Wyk, Niamh Farrelly, and Aoife Colvill ensured the defending champions need four points from their final two fixtures to secure a 14th straight title.

After holding Glasgow City, Hibs made life tough for Celtic, but Caitlin Hayes' header a minute before the break proved enough for victory.

And strikes in the final 20 minutes from Chantelle Swaby, Sam Kerr, and Lizzie Arnott helped Rangers - who face City on the final day - ease clear of Forfar and stay in the race.