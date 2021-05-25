Women's football: Who makes your Team GB starting XI for Tokyo 2020?
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Head coach Hege Riise is set to name her 18-player Team GB squad for the rearranged Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, but who do you think must make the squad and are your definite starters?
Players from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will be hoping to make the cut.
The competition - hosted by 2011 World Cup winners Japan - will see 12 nations battle it out for gold in Tokyo.
You can pick your Team GB starting XI below and don't forget to share your team on social media using #bbcfootball too.
Pick your Team GB team
Pick your Team GB team for the Olympic Games and share with your friends.