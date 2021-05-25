Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is expected to take over at Celtic

Celtic say they intend to "finalise" the appointment of their next manager shortly, with Eddie Howe expected to take over.

Neil Lennon was sacked in February with John Kennedy stepping in until the end of the campaign, which ended without a trophy for the first time since 2010.

Former Bournemouth boss Howe remains the frontrunner for the job.

The club says external-link it "hoped to have announced the manager" by now, having been in talks with Howe since April.

Celtic gave an update to supporters as they launched their season ticket sales for next season, adding the renewal process must start now to allow them to prepare for the potential return of fans.