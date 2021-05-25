Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Nick Pope kept 11 clean sheets during the 2020-21 season

Burnley and England goalkeeper Nick Pope has had "successful" surgery on a knee injury that has ruled him out of Euro 2020.

Pope, 29, who has won seven caps, was omitted from England's provisional 33-man squad after missing the Clarets' final three Premier League games.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche called Pope's situation "incredibly unfortunate".

Pope started all three of England's World Cup qualifiers in March, the last time the Three Lions were in action.

Burnley said the operation on a cartilage issue was "successful" with Dyche adding: "We're expecting the recovery to go well at this early stage, but we'll wait and see as he recovers.

"He has had a really, really good season once again. He continues to develop into a top, top keeper.

"He's shown what a top keeper he is during the season and I'm sure will do again going into next season once he recovers."