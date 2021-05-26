Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Ondrej Kudela was banned for 10 games for racially abusing Glen Kamara

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has had his appeal against a 10-game ban for racially abusing Rangers' Glen Kamara rejected.

The Czech challenged whether there was sufficient "compelling evidence" to have found him guilty of racism.

Kamara reacted furiously after Kudela made a remark while covering his mouth in the second leg of the Europa League last-16 tie at Ibrox in March.

Uefa have upheld their finding of "racist behaviour".

Kudela's ban applies to all Uefa competitions, including Euro 2020, though the defender was left out of the Czech Republic's squad for the tournament.

Kudela said in a Slavia statement in the days after the match that he swore at Kamara but denied using racist language in the game, which Slavia won 2-0 to knock out the Scottish champions 3-1 on aggregate.

Kamara was given a three-game ban by Uefa after being found to have assaulted Kudela in the tunnel after the match.